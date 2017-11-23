

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's detailed GDP report for the third quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.8 percent as initially estimated.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1829 against the greenback, 131.59 against the yen, 1.1615 against the franc and 0.8882 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



