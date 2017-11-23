

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets likely to open subdued following Asian peers, amid indication of possible hike in U.S. interest rates in the near term. Wall Street ended flat overnight and is closed today for Thanksgiving Day holiday.



Among Asian markets, Japan is closed for a public holiday.



The market is likely to react to the minutes from the Federal Reserve that showed policymakers were positive about the economy.



Asian markets were mostly mute on Thursday, following a quiet Wall Street session and as investors take note of minutes from the U.S. central bank.



In Greater China markets, stocks were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was trading up 0.07 percent. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite slipped 1.57 percent.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.01 percent, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index edged up 0.07 percent.



In commodities, oil prices hit a two and a half year high after the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline following an oil spill. On Wednesday, oil prices jumped 2% to $58.09 a barrel, the highest since July 2015.



As of 1.16 am ET on Thursday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude was down 0.26 percent to $57.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Gold was trading at $1,289.10, down 0.24%.



On Wall Street, stocks closed relatively flat on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 64.65 points or 0.3 percent to 23,526.18, and the S&P 500 slipped 1.95 points or 0.08 percent to 2,597.08, while the Nasdaq edged up 4.88 points or 0.07 percent to 6,867.36.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. The French CAC 40 Index closed at 5,352.76, down 13.38 points or 0.25%, and the German DAX Index dropped 152.50 points or 1.16 percent to 13,015.0. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up 7.68 points or 0.1 percent to 7,419.02.



In corporate news, German steel giant thyssenKrupp AG reported a net loss in its fiscal 2017, despite higher sales. The company projects improved results for fiscal 2018.



French Wine & Spirits company Rémy Cointreau reported higher profit and sales in its first half, and continues to project growth in fiscal 2018.



