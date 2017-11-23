

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced the Group expects its 2017 full year adjusted earnings per share to be around 12.5 pence, including a 0.8 pence impact from the North America Business one-off non-cash charge. This is lower than market consensus, largely reflecting lower than expected adjusted operating profit in North America Business and UK Business. The Group said it remains on track to achieve the 2017 targets set out at 2016 Preliminary Results in February. However, trading conditions continue to be highly competitive and performance delivery since mid-year within the Centrica Business energy supply businesses has been disappointing.



The Group said, with net debt expected to be within its targeted 2.5-3.0 billion pounds range, and 2017 adjusted operating cash flow expected to be above 2 billion pounds, the current level of the full year dividend per share is underpinned.



