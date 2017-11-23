Brussels, November 23, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) congratulates Kotipizza (short name: PIZZA) on being selected as Star of 2017 in the European Small and Mid Cap Awards 2017. The award is a joint initiative by the European Commission, leading European securities exchanges and EuropeanIssuers, and aims to promote best practices and encourage more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access capital markets via IPOs.



"Kotipizza embodies the innovation that we at Nasdaq encourage and embrace, and I am proud to have it listed on Nasdaq Helsinki," said Lauri Rosendahl, President of Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Stockholm. "Studies show that a public listing can be a positive catalyst for both job creation and growth, and it is therefore important to highlight role models through this award."



Each year, a number of European SMEs are nominated in four different categories: International Star, Rising Star, Star of Innovation and Star of 2017. An independent jury representing the financial industry, journalism and academia, then selects a short list of three companies per category. This year's winners were announced during the annual awards ceremony in Brussels on November 22.



"Nasdaq Nordic has seen a record inflow of new listings in recent years: our Stockholm Main Market recently reached an all time high in terms of number of listed companies (319), and there are now more than 300 listed companies on our European growth market, Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Kotipizza is a perfect example of a company that leverages the public market as a platform for future growth, and I want to congratulate its entire team on this fantastic achievement."



In addition to the winning company, Nasdaq is proud of having two other listed companies shortlisted in this year's edition of the award. Cellink (Short name: CELLNK B) was shortlisted as Star of Innovation and Garo (Short name: GARO) was shortlisted as Star of 2017.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



