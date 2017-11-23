

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax declined to 77 million pounds from last year's 94 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 15.1 pence, down from 21.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share of 34.9 pence dropped 1.4% on a 52 week basis.



Total revenue grew to 2.18 billion pounds from 2.09 billion pounds a year ago.



Full-year like-for-like sales went up 1.8%.



Further, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 5.0 pence per share, resulting in full year dividend of 7.5 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 6 February 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 December 2017.



Regarding the current trading, the company noted that in the first 7 weeks of the new financial year, like-for-like sales have grown by 2.3%.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, 'Cost headwinds across the industry have adversely affected margins but we continue to work hard to mitigate as much of these as possible through our focus on efficiency and profitable sales growth. Overall, we believe that the progress we have made this year positions the Company well to deliver long-term shareholder value.'



