

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) reported profit before interest and tax of 296.1 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2017 compared to 296.7 million pounds, prior year. Profit from continuing operations was 147.5 million pounds compared to 185.2 million pounds, previous year. The Group said the reduction was largely due to the exceptional deferred tax credit in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 62.3 pence compared to 78.2 pence. Underlying profit before interest and tax was 287.8 million pounds, an increase of 4.4% from prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 65.7 pence compared to 61.0 pence.



First-half Group turnover from continuing operations was 850.4 million pounds compared to 820.0 million pounds, prior year, an increase of 3.7%, mainly due to allowed price increases in Severn Trent Regulated Water and Waste Water business, the acquisition of Dee Valley and growth in both of the Business Services businesses.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 34.63 pence per share, which will be paid on 5 January 2018 to shareholders on the register at 1 December 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX