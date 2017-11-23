sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,904 Euro		-0,054
-1,83 %
WKN: A14RF2 ISIN: GB00BVFNZH21 Ticker-Symbol: RO41 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ROTORK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROTORK PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,853
3,013
08:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROTORK PLC
ROTORK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROTORK PLC2,904-1,83 %