

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L) reported that its Group order intake in the third quarter increased by 11.8%, or 7.9% on an organic constant currency basis, while revenue increased by 5.1% (up 0.9% on an organic constant currency basis), reflecting a continuation of the slightly more favourable market trends seen during the first half of the year.



Cumulative (to 29 October 2017) order intake was up 15.3% (up 6.2% on an organic constant currency basis) on the comparable period with an 8.9% increase in revenue (up 0.8% on an organic constant currency basis).



Looking forward, Rotork Plc said, based on performance to date, anticipated shipments in the remaining two months of the year, and a slightly reduced tailwind from currency, results for the full year remain in line with management expectations.



