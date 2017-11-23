

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Thursday announced the filing of a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA for the use of Trelegy Ellipta for an expanded indication for the maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction and reduction of exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Approval of this sNDA might be useful for wider population of patients with COPD who are at risk of an exacerbation and require triple therapy.



The triple therapy contains an inhaled corticosteroid, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist and a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, delivered once daily in GSK's Ellipta dry powder inhaler, which is used across the entire new portfolio of inhaled COPD medicines.



Michael Aguiar, CEO of Innoviva, added: 'We believe the IMPACT data will provide clarity to physicians on how to treat patients based on their symptoms and risk profile and that Trelegy Ellipta will play an important role in treating patients who remain symptomatic and at risk of an exacerbation despite current therapy.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX