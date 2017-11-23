300 Faculty of Engineering students and professors collaborate on the cloud

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced that the University of Tokyo selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to provide its engineering students with new learning experiences in digital manufacturing. This education strategy aims at nurturing future engineers as Japan seeks to stimulate value creation, innovation and sustainable growth in a new era of industry.

The University of Tokyo's School of Engineering is in the process of revamping its manufacturing education toward the future. Using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, students in the Department of Systems Innovation, the Department of Machinery Engineering and the Department of Precision Engineering can better understand the connected business processes, collaboration and open innovation that are essential to the digital transformation of industrial processes. In those digital production environments, companies have the agility and flexibility to improve efficiencies and productivity, as well as to usher in new business models to deliver the products and services that end users want.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud offers digital design, simulation and manufacturing applications for a hands-on, cross-discipline curriculum that will nurture students' project management and problem-solving capabilities. In just a few clicks, 300 students and professors can easily engage in a collaborative digital environment that supports a range of learning activities both inside and outside the classroom. Features such as chat, project management and monitoring, grade calculation and feedback all accelerate the learning process, with secure access anytime, anywhere, including on tablets.

"Manufacturing businesses have advanced the growth of Japan for decades, whereas today, they are about to change drastically, facing trends such as IoT, a network with unprecedented scalability, and artificial intelligence that are edging into workplaces," said Shuichi Rokugawa, Professor, University of Tokyo's School of Engineering. "For that, the University of Tokyo's School of Engineering established the 'Advanced Craft Center for Industry-Academia Collaboration' in 2017, where students can experience cutting-edge systems and build knowledge and hands-on skills. Our adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform paves the way for educational innovation for the future. Our aim is to produce students who can boost our society toward next-level manufacturing, experience engineering and, eventually, an era of technology-driven culture."

"The students of the University of Tokyo's School of Engineering will serve as a driving force to lead Japanese industries into the future," said Philippe Forestier, Executive Vice President, Global Affairs and Communities, Dassault Systèmes. "The academic world can play an important role in training employees before they ever set foot in an enterprise. We are pleased that these students will learn with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. They can acquire new management experiences and participate in multidisciplinary collaborative projects using the same digital technologies that their future teams will use in a manufacturing environment."

