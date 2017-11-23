WDX ranks No.18 in the 17th annual Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table league which consisted of the top 100 private technology, media and telecoms (TMT) companies in Britain. WDX recorded a 155% average annual sales growth per year over the last 3 years with sales reaching £6.4M in September 2016 and £9m by end of September 2017.

More recently, in November 2017, WDX also announces ranking No.19 in the 2017 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years of which, WDX grew 1,563% during this period. WDX attributed this revenue growth to the team's hard work and the positive change in attitude toward technology in the Wealth and Investment Management industry.

WDX's CEO, Gary Linieres credits the team with the company's revenue growth. He said, "We are honoured to be listed as No.18 in the Sunday Times Tech Trach and rank No.19 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 (7th in the Fintech category) for 2017. This is a tremendous achievement for our firm and a true representation of the team's hard work and continuous innovation and I am delighted to see they are getting the recognition that they deserve."

"Technology is playing an increasing role in shaping the wealth management industry and our growth has been both a reflection of the ever-changing market and the increase in the demand for innovative solutions in our industry. Our client list continues to grow and we are looking forward to exploring what 2018 has in store."

David Cobb, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, said, "The 2017 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 shows that tremendous growth rates are still possible, with software sectors showing particular strength, they have had the greatest amount of entries in the past four years. This year's ranking highlights the importance of being innovative, recruiting high skilled talent and finding a niche product or service."

WDX is Microsoft's preferred UK Wealth Management partner and is the only Wealth Tech firm to be listed in both the Sunday Times and Deloitte Technology ranking lists for 2017. They are fast becoming the market leader with significant growth, listing as the 11th fastest growing start-up by The Sunday Times in 2016. Their revenue grew by 700+% in 2014 and they have since recorded a 155% average annual sales growth over the last 3 years with sales reaching £6.4M in September 2016 and £9M by end of September 2017. WDX has clients across UK, Europe and USA, with plans to expand further across North America and Europe in 2018.

WDX specialises in providing client management and business intelligence solutions for the wealth and investment management industry.

For more information on WDX, please visit www.wealth-dynamix.com

