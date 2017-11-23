Cofound.it Announces Teams Participating in Upcoming Live Crowdsale Event

Six startups chosen to appear at Cofound.it Playoffs

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofound.it, the leading platform for training the world's most promising blockchain startups, has announced the six startups chosen by its community to participate in Cofound.it Playoffs. The startups will participate in the "live" crowdsale event in Ljubljana, Slovenia on November 30, surrounded by Cofound.it Priority Pass members and other supporters. Each team will aim to raise up to $400,000 USD during the 30-hour long crowdsales, which will be open to Priority Pass members exclusively.

The six teams appearing at the Cofound.it Playoffs are:

Datafund, an individual privacy platform

ENTX, a platform that provides fair market valuations of digital assets

Aversafe, a credential validation platform

Legacy, a 'smart will' and digital time capsule platform

Media Sifter, a news aggregator platform

UNICO, a digital scarcity platform.

"These teams are the first crowdsales for the Cofound.it seed Program. Support from our Priority Pass members in this early seed round is vital. Because these teams are at an earlier stage of development, all Cofound.it Priority Pass members supporting the crowdsales will receive a 100% bonus in Ethereum on their contributed funds," said David Prais, Head of Cofound.it Seed program.

At the event, Priority Pass members will be able to contribute to the seed crowdsales of their favorite startups, helping them develop their teams and products in preparation for subsequent, public crowdsales.

Free tickets to the event are now available exclusively to the Priority Pass community. The event will also be live-streamed for viewing by the global blockchain community.

Cofound.it Playoffs will commence on November 30 at 10 a.m. CET and conclude on December 1 at 4 p.m. CET.

To learn more about the event and the selected teams, visit cofound.it/playoffs

About Cofound.it:

Cofound.it is a platform connecting supporters to teams training to become serious blockchain businesses. The intensive Cofound.it training process ensures teams go into their crowdsales well-prepared: with a solid business plan, a community of passionate early supporters, and an execution plan that complies with all regulations. Cofound.it Seed is a program tailored to early-stage blockchain startups. Teams receive validation and funding from a small crowdsale, which allows them to focus on project development prior to the full crowdsale.

CONTACT: Lucinda Bell, 1-917-602-3250, lucinda@wachsmanpr.com