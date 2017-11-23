NetCents Technology Signs Five Year Contract With Aliant Payments Systems, a Half a Trillion-Dollar Annual Volume Payment Processor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC / Frankfurt: 26N), is pleased to announce a five (5) year revenue sharing agreement with Aliant Payment Systems ("Aliant") that will see Aliant offering a white-labeled NetCents cryptocurrency processing solution to their network of nearly 7,000 US-based merchants.

Through this agreement, NetCents is white labelling Aliant its streamlined cryptocurrency processing widget. The NetCents platform will be the underlying technology that processes all of Aliant's cryptocurrency transactions and give access to their nearly 7,000 merchants to automatically accept the NetCents Coin as a settlement option after the coin is released into the NetCents ecosystem December 1, 2017.

Aliant Payment Systems has been in business for more than 20 years providing processing services to a variety of industry segments including small businesses, retail outlets, restaurants, petroleum/convenience stores, and merchants in high-risk industries. Annually, Aliant processes over $560 billion and has 15.5 billion transactions.

50 acquiring banks worldwide have authorized Aliant to be the final say and approval on onboarding new merchant accounts, both national and international, into their system - all while offering flexible terms and conditions to business owners.

Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents stated, "Our agreement with Aliant allows their merchant network access to both our proprietary digital currency platform and the NetCents Coin. With almost 7,000 merchants in their network, processing over $500 billion a year in transactions, it will provide NetCents with multiple points of distribution over the coming months."

Eric Brown, CEO of Aliant payments said, "Aliant Payments was proud to be one of the first payment processors to offer merchants the ability to accept payments in bitcoin, and now we're excited to offer a digital currency solution that is opening to multiple coins. We look forward to showing merchants what digital currency can do for online payments and what NetCents is doing for businesses transferring value globally."

Mr. Moore closed by saying, "As this relationship grows we look to integrate even more of our respective services and product offerings such as; gift and loyalty cards, point of sale (POS) terminals, and ATM access to name but a few."

About Aliant

Aliant Payment Systems is an international merchant services and credit card processing company, with corporate offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Aliant provides credit card processing and payment processing accounts for businesses worldwide, with a highly professional management staff who offer 14 years of experience in account set up, customer service and development. Aliant has aligned itself only with the finest in the industry when it comes to providing merchant services. Additionally, Aliant offers a complete line of credit card machines and ATMs to offer the highest in convenience and efficiency to your business and its customers.

http://www.aliantpayments.com/

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.'

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.net-cents.com or contact Gord Jessop, President: gord.jessop@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 880, 505 Burrard St (Bentall 1),

Vancouver, BC, V7X 1M4

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

