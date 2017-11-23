

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L), a retailer for parents and young children, reported Thursday that its first-half loss before tax was 16.8 million pounds, compared to loss of 0.8 million pounds a year ago.



Basic loss per share were 8.5 pence, compared to profit of 0.2 pence last year.



Group adjusted loss before tax was 0.7 million pounds, compared to profit of 5.9 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were breakeven, compared to 3.4 pence last year.



UK adjusted loss before tax widened to 9.6 million pounds from loss of 8.8 million pounds a year earlier.



Worldwide sales dropped 1.4 percent to 627.9 million pounds from 636.8 million pounds last year. Total group sales fell 2.4 percent to 339.5 million pounds from 347.7 million pounds last year.



Total UK sales declined 1 percent and total International sales fell 1.7 percent.



UK like-for-like sales, however, grew 2.5% compared to 0.7 percent drop last year, with online sales up 5.3% and margins up 34 basis points.



International like-for-like sales fell 8 percent. International performance remains challenging, primarily driven by the key Middle East market, the company noted.



Online sales growth was 57% in constant currency.



Mark Newton-Jones, Chief Executive, said, 'We are on track with our transformation plans for our business, with like-for-like sales in the UK growing 2.5% and gross margins up by 34 bps year on year, in the first half.'



Further, the company said its Board has concluded that given the cash investment required to deliver the current strategy the Company will not pay an interim dividend for 2017/18.



