

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 144.8 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2017 compared to 143.2 million pounds, prior year. Profit on ordinary activities after taxation increased to 117.2 million pounds from 116.0 million pounds. Earnings per share was 41.9 pence compared to 39.7 pence. Underlying profit rose by 1.0% to 145.2 million pounds from 143.8 million pounds, prior year, having absorbed 10.9 million pounds of Tier 2 Bond cost in the year.



Fiscal year net interest income increased to 232.6 million pounds from 223.2 million pounds, last year. Total operating income was 252.8 million pounds compared to 244.0 million pounds.



The Board proposed, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on 15 February 2018, a final dividend of 11.0 pence per share which, when added to the interim dividend of 4.7 pence, gives a total dividend of 15.7 pence per share for the year. This represents an increase of 16.3% from 2016.



Following its review of capital, the company has determined that it is appropriate to increase its normal level of dividends and will move from the previously announced policy of targeting a dividend cover ratio of 3.00 times, to 2.75 times in 2017 and then to 2.50 times in 2018. The company has also indicated that in future its interim dividend per share will normally be 50% of the previous final dividend.



Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive of Paragon, said: 'We have made outstanding progress across all business lines with lending growth exceeding 29% and deposit funding nearly doubling to £3.6 billion over the year. The improving strength and depth of the Group's franchises reflects the growing importance of specialist lending in the UK retail banking market as it undergoes much needed structural change.'



