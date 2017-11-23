

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) Thursday said its pre-tax profit for the first half slightly declined to 10.5 million pounds from 11.7 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 18.7 pence, compared to 20.9 pence in the prior year.



Total revenue for the period slipped to 19.9 million pounds from 20.4 pounds a year ago.



The company said the net asset value per share total return was 1.1 percent over the six months ended September 30. The board has declared an interim dividend of 15.5p, a rise of 4.0%.



