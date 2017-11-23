

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc. (EDIN.L) reported Thursday that its first-half return on ordinary activities after taxation slipped to 7.53 million pounds from 88.83 million pounds a year ago.



Return per ordinary share was 3.8 pence, compared to 45.4 pence in the prior year.



Revenue return grew to 33.05 million pounds from 27.28 million pounds a year ago. Revenue return per share climbed 21.6 percent to 16.9 pence from 13.9 pence last year.



Income was 36.91 million pounds, up from 31.23 million pounds last year.



The company said it produced a positive net asset value total return for the six months of 0.3%, with debt at market value. However, this performance was behind that of the FTSE All-Share Index, the Company's benchmark, which returned 3.6%.



The portfolio's performance was most negatively impacted over the period by its holding in Provident Financial.



Further, the Board has declared a first interim dividend of 5.8 pence, an increase of 7.4%. This will be paid on November 30 to shareholders on the register on November 17.



Looking ahead, the company said that the ongoing Brexit negotiations, recent election results across Europe and continued higher levels of inflation driven in large part by weaker sterling present a continued theme of uncertain market conditions.



The Board remains confident that portfolio manager Mark Barnett's high conviction approach to investment, driven by fundamental careful stock selection, remains the correct approach for such uncertain times.



