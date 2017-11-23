

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturing confidence increased unexpectedly in November, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index, already at a ten-year high, climbed by 1 point to 112 in November from 111.0 in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain stable at 111.0.



The index for general production outlook improved for the third straight month to 31 in November, at its highest since August 2000, from 30 in October.



At the same time, the component index for personal production expectations dropped to 16 from 17.



The balance of opinion on past activity strengthened in November, with the index rising from 16 to 23. Moreover, this was the highest score since June 2011.



