DGAP-Media / 2017-11-23 / 08:59 Press Release *Private equity firm EMERAM invests in Meona and E.care, the innovation leaders in the field of clinical software* *Munich, 23 November 2017* - Funds advised by Munich-based private equity firm EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH ("EMERAM") today announced plans to invest in Meona GmbH und E.care bvba, with a view to creating a new innovation leader in the field of clinical software. The newly formed group will be jointly led by the current management teams of both companies under the leadership of Dr. Tobias Schäfer. All parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction. Meona GmbH offers forward-thinking solutions for best-in-class patient care and patient management. Meona software supports the safe prescription of medicines, the efficient documentation of vital parameters, and the simple coding of diagnoses. This subsequently leads to a higher quality of medical treatment and improved patient safety. Meona is based in Freiburg, Germany. E.care develops and implements software to support hospital treatment processes, for use predominantly in emergency rooms and operating theatres. Its primary product is E.care ED, which manages process control in emergency rooms through intuitive treatment documentation. E.care is based in Turnhout, Belgium, and is market leader in the DACH region. *PD Dr. med. Tobias Schäfer*, Joint Managing Director and co-founder of Meona GmbH, said: "Meona has been the leading brand for safety and expertise in healthcare IT since 2008. Our partnership with E.care, a specialist in emergency room software, will strengthen and complement our joint product portfolio. In EMERAM, we have found a partner with the expertise and long-term focus to support us as we take the next steps in our growth." *Dr. med. Matthias Wuttke*, Joint Managing Director and co-founder of Meona GmbH, added: "By using innovative technologies and leveraging our deep understanding of patient care processes, we have developed a software solution that flexibly meets our clients' requirements in their entirety. In recent years we have delivered the concept of 'a paperless hospital'. EMERAM will now enable us to create a new platform together with E.care and other partners which will offer best-in-class solutions from one source." *Kris Dens*, CEO of E.care bvba, said: "At E.care, our technical expertise and consulting services allow us to provide seamless solutions to over 100 emergency rooms and operating theatres across Europe. We look forward to exploring further international growth opportunities with our new partners Meona and EMERAM." The current management of both Meona and E.care will remain in their positions, and will work with key individuals from across both organisations to shape the overall management on the holding company level. *Dr. Christian Näther*, founding partner of EMERAM Capital Partners, said: "The software developed by both Meona GmbH and E.care bbva makes important contributions to the optimisation of processes in the healthcare sector. Our commitment to both companies will create a strong platform for building a digital innovation leader in the field of clinical software." EMERAM Capital Partners was advised by Jones Day (Legal), Roever Broenner Susat Mazars (Finance & Tax), Codex Partners (Commercial), Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-Wien (Financing) and Willis Towers Watson (Insurance). FGvW (Freiburg) advised the partners of Meona GmbH in this transaction. Dr. Hendrik Thies (Corporate / M&A), Dr. Frank Jungfleisch (M&A / IT, both in lead), Dr. Morton Douglas (IP), Dr. Stefan Lammel (M&A / Corporate Finance), and Dr. Oliver Wasmeier (M&A / Corporate Finance) were involved. Tax advice was provided by StB / WP Martin Klumpp of Trewitax. Grant Thornton (Antwerpen) advised E.care bvba in this transaction. Marc Van den Bossche (Partner Tax & Legal), Tim Dausy (Senior Manager Legal) and Valérie Rivière (Senior Manager Business Process Solutions) were involved. *About EMERAM Capital Partners* EMERAM Capital Partners is an independent private equity firm for mid-cap companies in the German-speaking area. Funds advised by EMERAM Capital Partners provide capital to drive the development of companies, drawing upon a fund volume of EUR 350 million. Its team of experienced investment professionals currently oversees eight portfolio companies: Boards & More, Bench, Hussel, Matrix42, diva-e, Xovis, Drahtzug Stein and frostkrone. EMERAM Capital Partners regards itself as a long-term business development partner for companies in five industry sectors: consumer goods, retail, industrial goods, business services and healthcare. The six founding partners combine in-depth market knowledge with operational experience in these sectors. Together, the team has successfully closed over 35 transactions and supported the development of portfolio companies by serving on over 40 advisory boards and supervisory boards. EMERAM Capital Partners was founded as an independent partnership in Munich in 2012. *About Meona GmbH* Meona GmbH was founded in Freiburg in 2008 by PD Dr. Tobias Schäfer and Dr. Matthias Wuttke. Together with doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals they developed the Meona software, which meets the requirements of modern day-to-day hospital life. Meona makes an important contribution to the improvement of quality in the healthcare sector. The software provides more safety and time for patients, offers seamless, entirely digital processes, and ensures cost-efficient treatment. Further information is available at www.meona.de [1] *About E.care bvba* E. care bvba, based in Turnhout, Belgium, offers software solutions for optimising treatment processes in hospitals, especially in emergency and operating theatres. Further information is available at www.ecare.be [2] *Media contact for EMERAM Capital Partners* Anna Steudel CNC Communications & Network Consulting AG Tel.: +49 69 506 037 567 Email: anna.steudel@cnc-communications.com *Media contact for Meona* Andrea Jelich Tel.: +49 761 292899-0 Email: marketing@meona.de *Media contact for E.care* Davy Van Bavel Tel.: +32 14 889 250 Email: davy.vanbavel@ecare.be End of Media Release Issuer: EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH Key word(s): Finance 2017-11-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 631999 2017-11-23 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e13f8673cab40a556ffedcc8460261d5&application_id=631999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=20dd0bee5f211ff9be2e417e01f4c250&application_id=631999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

