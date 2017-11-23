A report from Moody's Investor Services the importance of evaluating a series of factors other than declining costs of renewables and economies of scale, when approaching a competitive auction.

Construction on renewable energy projects built under auction mechanisms across the world entails the risk of mispricing, and that a given project may become loss making. This is one of the main findings of the report "Renewables sector risks shift as competition reduces reliance on government subsidy" released by Moody's Investor Service.

The report warns that, although competitive auctions are contributing significantly to reduce reliance on government subsidies and to lower costs of renewable energy technologies, the risk from aggressive bidding may be credit negative in the absence of mitigating factors, if competition will further increase.

The authors of the report stressed that the recent auctions' results for both solar and wind worldwide must be interpreted with caution, as the terms and conditions of the contracts awarded, ...

