Glory today announced that its assisted service Dynamix software suite has met the requirements of the latest version of PCI-DSS, a standard designed to ensure that all companies that process, store or transmit sensitive credit or debit card information maintain a secure environment.

Assisted service combines automation with personal service and represents the future of branch banking. Glory's Dynamix software drives its TellerInfinity solution, whereby customers can access any of their accounts and perform a range of services. The solution ensures customers are empowered and supported in the branch environment. Dynamix is designed to ensure financial institutions can realise the benefits of transformed service delivery rapidly and effectively. It can connect to almost any existing banking system and enables omni-channel interactions at low cost of entry.

A distinguishing feature of Dynamix is that it is not a modified ATM application nor is it limited by connection through the ATM switch. Rather it is a 'ground-up' application designed for branch transformation. It was designed from the start to provide the widest range of transactions, however complex and regardless of demand for connectivity to back-end systems.

Today's announcement reflects the fact that comprehensive protection is at the core of the software's design and that this extends across the areas of logical, physical and customer information security.

Against the background of a number of high profile data breaches it is recognised that trust is a key element of financial service provision. The ability of assisted service application software to protect each user's personal details is central to service delivery.

Welcoming the announcement, Michael Bielamowicz, Executive Vice President, Global Solutions at Glory explained "With this certification, we give one more assurance to our customers that we take their clients' data security seriously, and that they can confidently encourage their clients to adopt the new convenience and capabilities offered in the latest assisted service devices supported by Glory's Dynamix software."

