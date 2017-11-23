ByzGen Secures Equity Investment from RFS to Aid Business Expansion

LONDON, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ByzGen, the creator of bespoke private, permissioned blockchain solutions for the defence and security sector, today announces it has secured seed funding from financial services consultancy, Regulatory Finance Solutions (RFS). The investment will enable ByzGen to accelerate its expansion, attracting market leading technical expertise.

ByzGen Ltd was spun out by the listed Cyber Security experts, Crossword CyberSecurity PLC, and is run by CEO Marcus Ralphs who brings first-hand experience of the Defence and Security sector. He is joined by CTO Terry Leonard, who was previously the head of development and delivery at Experian, and Delivery Director Dean Bellman, a former RAF pilot and KPMG programme lead.

Leveraging Skipchain technology, enhanced with cutting edge permission controls and security protocols, ByzGen designs, configures and deploys decentralised blockchain systems for defence and security organisations. Enabling them to protect their digital and hard assets through improved data reliability and assured transaction provenance.

"Receiving investment from RFS enables us to accelerate our plans for growth, both in terms of developing our technology and attracting the most experienced and talented software engineers and programmers in the sector," Ralphs said. "We will further build our relationship with the Swiss University, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), to meet our client needs across the sector."

RFS Strategy Director, Anthony Howitt, who joins ByzGen's Board of Directors said: "Data provenance and security is a constant challenge for organisations in the digital age. As public and private entities look to leverage the value of blockchain in protecting and governing sensitive information, ByzGen is providing market-leading solutions to meet their most critical needs.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the fantastic and experienced team at ByzGen to further solidify its unique position in the market."

About ByzGen

ByzGen develops, designs and deploys the most advanced blockchain systems across the defence and security sector. The technology is underpinned by the power of Skipchain technology, enabling it to provide defence and security customers with a system that can secure and verify remote assets.

About RFS

RFS is expert in helping regulated firms create better customer outcomes. The Swindon-based company operates across retail banking, investments, insurance, consumer credit and utilities - sectors which are all having to manage in the emerging regulatory landscape. With refined regulatory knowledge, operational expertise and specialist associates, RFS successfully partners with clients to deliver in areas of Outcome Testing, Remediation, Financial Crime, Root Cause Analysis and Conduct Risk. Our solutions help to alleviate regulatory pressure, mitigate against future problems and support our clients in building loyalty and advocacy with their own customers.

Founded in 2005 by the Chief Executive, John Turner, RFS successfully appeared in the 2017 FT1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies and the 2016 Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 with a £39.6 million of sales in 2015.

Marcus Ralphs, marcus.ralphs@byzgen.com , +44(0)7932-032429