Reqiva is proud to announce the official launch of its new website and job board www.reqiva.com

The website is a core component of the Reqiva business it's home to our exclusive job board which enables us to attract the best talent, to build upon and maintain our specialist candidate network. It's where we showcase 'the Reqiva difference', highlight our unique service offerings and expertise in the Technology and Engineering sectors.

The new site has been built to provide a streamlined experience, to enable Technology and Engineering professionals to find their next role by niche, specialism and desired location with ease.

Co-Founder and Sales Director, Antony Redmond said, "we're really proud to launch our new website. We think it perfectly reflects our values, vision and specialisms and supports our company's continual growth. We celebrate our 10th anniversary in 2018 we believe this new site will help move us even further forward and grow upon our established presence, as a specialist recruitment consultancy for the UK's Tech and Engineering sectors, and beyond that globally."

Reqiva is also excited to introduce the new Reqiva Media Hub where candidates and clients will find the most recent blogs, news, views and careers guidance, as well as the most recent social media posts, so it's easier than ever to see exactly what the team has been up to! We'll regularly be adding content and updating our social channels follow @Reqiva on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook to keep up-to-date.

Importantly, the new site has been developed with GDPR regulation in mind. As a business, Reqiva is committed to ensuring GDPR compliance and considers the privacy and protection of our candidates and client data a key business priority.

If you'd like to know more about Reqiva, or have any hiring requirements, one of our expert consultants would be delighted to speak with you on 01189595552.

About Us

Founded by Jonathan Spragg and Antony Redmond in 2008, Reqiva is a specialist recruitment consultancy for Technology and Engineering businesses and professionals across the UK.

All Reqiva employees embrace our vision, to provide quality-driven, honest and expert recruitment consultancy that enables businesses and professionals to BeMore.

Technology and Engineering expertise is ingrained in Reqiva's DNA. Our consultants cover a range of niche vertical markets to source exceptional talent and opportunities, within our permanent and contract divisions.

We've worked with some of the largest global enterprises, through to the smallest SMEs. Our leading reputation in finding unique candidates has contributed to our expanded service offering and we now consult with existing clients to source talent for Sales, Marketing, HR and Senior Appointments.

Reqiva's HQ is situated in Reading, at the heart of the UK's Silicon Valley, in addition to regional offices in London and Manchester.

