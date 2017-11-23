sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Telenor: Telenor unites young talents from Europe and Asia to promote peace

(Fornebu, 23 November 2017) In collaboration with the Nobel Peace Center, Telenor Youth Forum kicks off its fifth annual event on December 8, 2017, in Oslo. Young social activists from markets where Telenor operates will be challenged to deliver digital solutions to pressing global issues.

Out of nearly 8,000 applicants, 24 accomplished delegates, aged 20-28, have been selected to represent their countries at the Telenor Youth Forum (TYF). The programme takes place December 8-11 in Oslo, where the youth will kickstart their work to design digital solutions to solve social challenges as well as participate in Nobel Peace Prize-related festivities.

The programme runs through May 2018. In this time, two delegates from each of Telenor's 12 markets in Asia and Europe will work in teams to solve specific social challenges and design digital exhibitions in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Center. Last year's TYF exhibition is currently on display at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo and can also be viewed online (http://tyfexhibition.com/).

On the final day of TYF in Oslo, Monday December 11, the delegates will present creative solutions to the challenges given. They will be evaluated by a jury of experts, who will provide live feedback during the event. This jury includes:

  • Espen Barth Eide, Member of the Norwegian Parliament
  • Babou Olengha-Aaby, Founder & CEO of The Next Billion, the crowdfunding platform for women entrepreneurs
  • Susanne Kaluza, Social activist, engagement specialist and advisor at Trigger
  • Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten, Telenor's Global Head of Products
  • Cecilie B. Heuch, Telenor's Chief People Officer
  • Wenche Agerup, Telenor's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Mr. Barth Eide will also talk to the TYF delegates and audience about long term leadership for peace and security and what Norway's role is.

Meet the delegates & mentors
Each TYF delegate was carefully selected following a rigorous recruitment process. They will travel to Oslo from countries in Asia and Europe, spanning from Myanmar and Thailand to Hungary and Sweden.

Rakib Rahman Shawon from Bangladesh has been selected to TYF for his passion about bringing equality to society, whereas Danish Amalie Rasmussen wants to solve climate issues - especially regarding clean water. Representing Bulgaria, Iva Gumnishka is working for refugee integration and bringing innovation in the humanitarian sector.

Find out more about all the delegates on the TYF website (https://www.telenor.com/youthforum/delegates2017/).

To guide them through the TYF journey, each team will be assigned an expert mentor from Telenor Group; Michael Foley, CEO of Grameenphone, Zainab Siddiqui Hussain, Director of Sustainability, Phillip Ling, Principle Sustainability at Digi, and Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research. Meet the mentors here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-O0DyQN-ys&feature=youtu.be).

For media enquiries, please contact:

Hanne Knudsen
Media Relations, Telenor Group
hanne.knudsen@telenor.com (mailto:hanne-langeland.knudsen@telenor.com)
+47 908 04 015

Download the high res version of the TYF delegates here (https://www.telenor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/COLLLAGE.jpg)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Telenor via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)