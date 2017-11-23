AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI' or "the Company')

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("Allan Gray')

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 10,7629% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

23 November 2017

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)