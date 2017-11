BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Office for National Statistics releases UK quarterly national accounts at 4:30 am ET Thursday. According to preliminary estimate, the economy expanded 0.4 percent in the third quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3289 against the greenback, 147.86 against the yen, 1.3038 against the franc and 0.8910 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX