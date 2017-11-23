

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday with the overnight flat close on Wall Street and the likelihood of a rate hike in the U.S. in the foreseeable future prompting investors to tread cautiously.



Also, with Wall Street closed for a holiday today for Thanksgiving Day, volumes were mostly thin in almost all the exchanges across the Asia-Pacific region.



The Australian market ended flat with benchmark indices S&P/ASX 200 and the All Ordinaries index settling little changed from their previous closing levels after moving in a very tight range.



The S&P/ASX 200 index ended at 5986.20, down 0.20 points from Wednesday's close and the All Ordinaries index finished at 6067.50, down 0.10 points.



Automotive Holdings Group ended nearly 7% up. Beach Energy gained almost 3%, information technology stock NextDC climbed 2.6%, while mining stocks Evolution and South 32 gained 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.



Consumer discretionary stock Webjet declined 6.6%. Corporate Travel Management shares ended 3.4% down. In the consumer staples space, Coca-Cola Amatil shed 4.8% and A2 Milk Company ended 4.1% down, while Asaleo Care ended lower by 3.3%.



The Japanese stock market was closed for a holiday for Labor Thanksgiving Day.



Shanghai ended notably lower, snapping a three-day winning streak. The benchmark Shanghai SE Composite Index declined 2.29% to 3351.92, slightly off the day's low of 3342.33.



In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index ended nearly 1% down. Taiwan edged up a bit, with its benchmark Taiwan Weighted index advancing 0.3%.



The South Korean market was quite subdued today, with stocks moving in a very narrow range for most part of the session. The Kospi Composite Index ended down 3.36 points or 0.13% at 2537.15.



The Straits Times Index of the Singapore stock exchange ended down 9.19 points or 0.27% at 3,420.83.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX