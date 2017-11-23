Mahindra Comviva and du Win CommsMEA Award for Best Content Offering of the Year

DUBAI, UAE, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Second consecutive CommsMEA award to Mahindra Comviva for digital content and aggregation services

Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, and du - UAE has won the CommsMEA Award in the 'Best Content Offering initiative of the year.' The CommsMEA Awards were presented recently during a gala dinner at the Grosvenor House - Dubai.

Mahindra Comviva manages du's end-to-end digital content offerings such as movie portal, mobile games, mobile contest, WAP services, OTT app aggregation, SMS alerts etc. along with extended services such as campaign planning, product management, roadmap planning, content operations and sourcing & setting up innovation lab along with technical assistance and monitoring. This offering helped du to improve overall customer experience.

Speaking on the win, Atul Madan, Senior Vice President, Digital Servicesat Mahindra Comviva said, "Lack of content is one of the biggest barriers to service uptake and customer engagement. We are thrilled that Mahindra Comviva's suite of digital content management services has helped du to navigate the content maze and earn rich dividends. This has resulted in enhancing visibility, reducing churn and increasing revenue from existing content services."

Mahindra Comviva has entered into numerous partnerships with top content and service providers that offer music, videos, games, images and other multimedia content and services catering to various ethnicities like Arab, Asian, Spanish and many more languages for theMiddle Eastregion.

About Mahindra Comviva

Mahindra Comviva is the global leader of mobility solutions catering to The Business of Tomorrows. The company is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group. Its extensive portfolio of solutions spans digital financial services, customer value management, messaging and broadband solution and digital lifestyle services and managed VAS services. It enables service providers to enhance customer experience, rationalize costs and accelerate revenue growth. Mahindra Comviva's solutions are deployed by over 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in over 95 countries and enrich the lives of over two billion people to deliver a better future.

