Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in products issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB since underlying markets for the products in the attachment are not closed. Trading in other halted products will be resumed tomorrow, November 24, 2017 as earlier communicated.



Please see the attached document for information about the instruments.



Please note that the order books have been flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654296