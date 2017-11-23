sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2017 | 11:05
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Results of EGM

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ("AJGF' or the "Company')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 30709)
Legal Entity Identifier - 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
23 November 2017

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM') of the Company held on Thursday, 23 November 2017, the special resolution proposed to approve changes to the Articles of Incorporation deleting the provisions relating to the Subscription Rights contained in the EGM Notice dated 3 November 2017 (the "Notice') and sent to shareholders of the Company on 3 November 2017 was duly passed.

Details of the voting result, which should be read alongside the Notice sent to shareholders, are noted below.

Votes ForVotes AgainstDiscretionaryTotal Votes CastVotes Withheld
No. of Shares% of Votes CastNo. of Shares% of Votes CastNo. of Shares% of Votes CastNo. of Shares% of Voting Share CapitalNo. of Shares
37,559,66799.7200103,8340.2837,663,50167.9315,260

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Special Resolution will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries

Website: www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com



Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
Email: ts236@ntrs.com

Investor Relations
Richard Gittus
Tiburon Partners LLP
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7747 5778
Email: investorservices@tiburon.co.uk


