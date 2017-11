Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Persons Discharging Manager Responsibilities 23-Nov-2017 / 10:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anatoly Pechatnikov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy President - Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of debt instrument the financial instrument, type of instrument RU000A0ZYG78 Identification code b) Nature of the purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 1000.00 (RUB - Russian 8000 Ruble) d) Aggregated Total: 8000000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) information Aggregated 8000 volume Price 1000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the 2017-11-22 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS" ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: DSH TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 4906 End of Announcement EQS News Service 632073 23-Nov-2017

November 23, 2017 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)