HONG KONG, 2017-11-23 11:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, offering up to 30% discounts on a wide selection of security cameras and systems. Customers can join the savings battle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2017 PST.



For full details of Reolink Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion, please visit https://reolink.com/holiday-promotions/.



"To make the early buyers and late comers enjoy equal chance to save big, we are offering security camera deals and promotions throughout the holiday week," said Pam Cheung, the marketing manager of Reolink, "On top of free shipping, we will also deliver the products as quickly as possible so that our customers can get 'real' holiday deals."



In order that more customers can benefit from its cutting-edge technology, Reolink also offers deep savings for its star product of the year, Reolink Argus, as well as other popular products.



Top Reolink Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals



-- Best Seller Reolink Argus Wire Free Battery Security Camera - $79.99 (20% off) -- Newest Indoor Smart Home PT Security Camera Reolink C1 Pro - $74.99 (16% off) -- 5MP High Speed Dome WiFi Security IP Camera RLC-423WS - $195.99 (30% off) -- Most Popular 4MP PoE Security IP Camera RLC-410S - $69.99 (22% off) -- 4MP Dual-Band WiFi Security IP Camera RLC-410WS - $79.99 (20% off) -- 16-Channel 4MP PoE Security Camera System RLK16-410B8 - $799.99 (20% off)



Explore more Reolink Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Reolink official store.



Holiday Hours and More Ways to Save Big Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale Hours: Nov. 23 - Nov. 27, 2017 PST More Ways to Save: Customers can join the ReolinkCaptures program or ReolinkPhotoShow2017 and have the chance to win up to 20% off coupons and even a free Reolink Argus.



About Reolink Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.



For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.



Contact Elvia/PR manager Email: pr@reolink.com Tel: +1 2134012832 Address: B5-2, 29/F, Legend Tower, 7 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.