

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 22-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,768,900.22 11.6807



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,280,219.56 15.9187



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 872,424.97 19.322



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 875000 USD 16,061,702.47 18.3562



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,695,448.86 10.7727



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4550000 USD 49,013,517.75 10.7722



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3315000 EUR 43,389,164.19 13.0887



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 300,680.10 14.3181



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,208,314.80 16.8759



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,326,736.65 17.0354



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,203,767.87 11.4416



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,002,654.83 17.5831



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 40,885,321.54 19.4692



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 57,513,584.86 17.8061



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,687,116.43 14.9935



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,584,728.20 15.2378



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,749,858.85 16.5654



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,394,891.21 19.3735



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,618,751.21 17.1505



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,617,095.52 10.9085



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,335,327.90 19.0734



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,857,816.11 20.2682



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,156,392.75 20.6256



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 22/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,393,113.12 18.0966



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,654,980.50 18.0959



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,827,990.01 13.8853



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,029,302.86 20.0143



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,442,604.88 17.1394



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,693,479.81 11.5912



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,712,494.58 20.4194



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13782000 USD 236,659,026.78 17.1716



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 331837 USD 6,091,862.05 18.358



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,216,517.88 5.5505



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,176,561.88 19.3278



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,072,427.47 16.4989



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,907,349.91 14.6719



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,496,521.34 18.4756



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 326,656.79 20.416



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,384,868.56 20.711



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,213,867.51 20.3714



