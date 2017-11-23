

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that its licensee Janssen-Cilag International has reported that the European Commission has granted approval of Tremfya (guselkumab) in the European Union for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy. MorphoSys is eligible to receive royalties on net sales of Tremfya.



In July 2017, Tremfya received U.S. FDA approval for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.



