The Z4, a milling and grinding machine that is particularly suited for same-day restorations, had its world premiere in March 2017 at the International Dental Show in Cologne, Germany. Its North American debut is now planned to take place at the Greater New York Dental Meeting (level 3, booth 1320), which will be held from November 26 29, 2017.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005114/en/

Z4: a highly precise milling and grinding machine for same-day dentistry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Numerous orders for the Z4 have already been placed in the past months. Directly after the trade fair in New York, vhf will begin with the long-anticipated delivery of the machines to its partners. The Z4 allows high-quality restorations to be created in mere minutes. This means that patients will soon receive long-term, high-quality dental prostheses even faster. The Z4 sets previously unattained standards for quality in the wet machining of blocks. In addition to restorations made from glass ceramics, PMMA, zirconium oxide and composites, the Z4 can also be used to finish prefabricated titanium abutments with the highest precision.

The material block will automatically be fixed ("1-click mounting") and can be exchanged within seconds. After designing the restoration, the whole machining process will be controlled by an intuitive touchscreen on the Z4. It is no longer necessary to have a separate computer next to the machine it just has to be connected with the CAD computer via Wi-Fi.

About vhf camfacture AG:

vhf camfacture AG, founded in 1988, has considerable experience in computer aided manufacturing. The company develops and manufactures CNC milling machines for uses in dental technology, industry and advertising technology as well as CAM software and a wide range of tools. vhf currently has more than 200 employees and is expanding continually.

Download

The text of this press release and an overview of all vhf press releases and images of the past years can be found at: news.vhf.de

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005114/en/

Contacts:

vhf camfacture AG

+49 7032 97097 000

www.vhf.de

info@vhf.de

or

Christine McClymont

Dipl.-Medienwirtin (FH)

Head of Marketing and Communications

+49 7032 97097 606

christine.mcclymont@vhf.de

or

Jörn Vogt, M. A.

Stellvertretender Teamleiter Marketing

+49 7032 97097 615

joern.vogt@vhf.de

