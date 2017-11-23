Global Automotive Electrical Products Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Leading Players are Delphi, JAE, Sumitomo, TE Connectivity, & Yazaki

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Electrical Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Automotive Batteries
- Automotive Connectors
- Alternators & Starters
- Ignition Systems and Parts
- Lighting Equipment
- Others
The report profiles 214 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH
- BBB Industries LLC
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- Exide Technologies, Inc.
- Federal-Mogul LLC
- BERU
- FIAMM Energy Technology SpA
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.
- Ichikoh Industries Ltd.
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.
- NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Osram Sylvania
- Philips North America Corporation
- Remy International, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Yazaki Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Growing Complexity of the Electrical Anatomy of a Car Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Automotive Electrical Products
Rise in X By Wire Technologies Increases the Need for Electrical Wiring Harness & Spurs the Popularity of Multiplex Wiring Systems
Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Auto Parts, including Electrical Products
Market Outlook
Incorporation of Advanced Electronic Systems Drives Demand for Automotive Connectors
Alternators & Ignition: The Most Vital Electrical System that Powers the Vehicle
Ignition System & Parts: Market Overview
Batteries: A Major Market Segment
Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Batteries Market
Lead Acid Batteries
A Dominant Battery Technology for Automobiles
Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Lead Acid Batteries Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown Sales of Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Popularity of LED Lighting Spurs Growth in the Lighting Equipment Market
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Autonomous Vehicles Spurs Growth Opportunities for Automotive Electrical Products
Introduction of Sophisticated Micro Cars to Benefit Alternators Segment
Penetration of Advanced Charging Alternators
Increasing Electronic Content Per Car Drives Demand for Connectors
Need for Higher Speed Bodes Well for the Connectors Market
Use of Optical Fibers in Automobile Sector
Automotive Steering Roll Connectors Witness Strong Demand Gains
Demand for Heat-Resistant, Lightweight Materials
Long-Live 12-Volt Electrical Architecture: Hype Over 42-Volt Automobiles Dies Down With Auto OEMs Abandoning Development Efforts
Growing Focus on Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Opens New Opportunities for Electrical Products
Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Electrical Products in the OEM Market
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
Expanding Vehicle PARC & Longer Service Life of Vehicles Drive Opportunities in the Aftermarket
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
OEM Vs. Aftermarket
History of Automotive Electrical Systems
Alternators and Starters
Integrated Starter-Generators
Batteries
Types of Cells
Primary Cell (Disposable)
Secondary Cell (Rechargeable)
Types of Secondary Batteries
Lead-acid Batteries
Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Batteries
Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries
Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries
Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) Batteries
Connectors
Ignition System and Parts
Types of Ignition Systems
Breaker-Point Ignition System
Electronic Ignition
Capacitor Discharge Ignition Systems
Induction Discharge Ignition System
Lighting Equipment
LED Lights
Other Electrical Equipment
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Samsung Launches Electric Car Battery
Johnson Controls Launches VARTA PowerZone Collaboration Model
Suhail Bahwan Automobiles Rolls Out German Battery Brand DETA in Oman
Samsung Unveils Electric Car Battery with 310.7 Mile Range
Osram Rolls Out LEDriving Xenarc Golf VI Edition Retrofit Headlight
Osram Unveils LEDinspect PRO Series Inspection Lamps
Hitachi Chemical Introduces Tuflong G3 Lead-Acid Battery
Prestolite Electric Launches New Heavy Duty Alternators
TYRES & MORE Launches New Automotive Batteries
Greenvision Introduces Gel-Based Batteries for Electric Vehicles in India
Prestolite Launches Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Alternators
TTI Launches Sealed Connector System for Commercial & Automotive Vehicles
WAI Launches New Starter Motors & Alternators
FCI Introduces Crimp-to-Wire Connector
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hitachi Chemical Acquires Majority Stake in FIAMM Energy Technology SpA
Nissan Motor Inks Definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement with GSR Capital
Lumileds Operates as an Independent Company
Suzuki Motor Commences Work on Lithium Ion Battery- Manufacturing Unit in Hansalpur
GS Yuasa to Construct Automotive Lead-Acid Storage Batteries Plant in China
Robert Bosch to Divest SG Holding Starters and Generators Business
Suzuki Motor, Toshiba and Denso to Establish a Joint Venture in India
Valmet Automotive and Contemporary Amperex Technology Enter into a Strategic Partnership
Panasonic to Commence Production of Automotive Batteries
NORMA Group Acquires Autoline Business from Parker Hannifin
Torque Capital Group to Acquire North American and European Light Vehicle Aftermarket Business of Remy
Johnson Controls Expands Production of AGM Batteries
Faraday Future Partners with LG Chem
Osram Takes Over Novit Technologies
Johnson Controls Forms Joint Venture with Binzhou Bohai Piston
Hitachi Chemical Inks Alliance Partnership with Alf Technologies
Uno Minda Acquires Rinder Group
Minda Takes Over Panalfa Autoelektrik
Standard Motor Products Acquires Automotive Ignition Wire Business from General Cable
Interstate Batteries Inks Agreement with Aqua Metals
Panasonic Forms Joint Venture with Dalian Levear Electric
Exide Announced Capacity Expansion
Old World Industries Acquires Automotive Lighting Division of EiKO Global
Samsung SDI Plans to Take Over Battery Pack Business of Magna International
GUD Holdings Acquires Brown & Watson International
Magneti Marelli Forms Joint Venture with Chanchun Fudi Equipment
Hitachi to Enter Indian Automotive Battery Market
Amara Raja Commissions New Battery Plant
Johnson Controls Expands Production Capacity in China
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
