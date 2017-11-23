Global Automotive Electrical Products Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Leading Players are Delphi, JAE, Sumitomo, TE Connectivity, & Yazaki

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Electrical Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Automotive Batteries

Automotive Connectors

Alternators & Starters

Ignition Systems and Parts

Lighting Equipment

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Growing Complexity of the Electrical Anatomy of a Car Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Automotive Electrical Products

Rise in X By Wire Technologies Increases the Need for Electrical Wiring Harness & Spurs the Popularity of Multiplex Wiring Systems

Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Auto Parts, including Electrical Products

Market Outlook

Incorporation of Advanced Electronic Systems Drives Demand for Automotive Connectors

Alternators & Ignition: The Most Vital Electrical System that Powers the Vehicle

Ignition System & Parts: Market Overview

Batteries: A Major Market Segment

Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Batteries Market

Lead Acid Batteries

A Dominant Battery Technology for Automobiles

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Lead Acid Batteries Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown Sales of Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Popularity of LED Lighting Spurs Growth in the Lighting Equipment Market



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Autonomous Vehicles Spurs Growth Opportunities for Automotive Electrical Products

Introduction of Sophisticated Micro Cars to Benefit Alternators Segment

Penetration of Advanced Charging Alternators

Increasing Electronic Content Per Car Drives Demand for Connectors

Need for Higher Speed Bodes Well for the Connectors Market

Use of Optical Fibers in Automobile Sector

Automotive Steering Roll Connectors Witness Strong Demand Gains

Demand for Heat-Resistant, Lightweight Materials

Long-Live 12-Volt Electrical Architecture: Hype Over 42-Volt Automobiles Dies Down With Auto OEMs Abandoning Development Efforts

Growing Focus on Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Opens New Opportunities for Electrical Products

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Electrical Products in the OEM Market

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth

Expanding Vehicle PARC & Longer Service Life of Vehicles Drive Opportunities in the Aftermarket



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

OEM Vs. Aftermarket

History of Automotive Electrical Systems

Alternators and Starters

Integrated Starter-Generators

Batteries

Types of Cells

Primary Cell (Disposable)

Secondary Cell (Rechargeable)

Types of Secondary Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries

Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) Batteries

Connectors

Ignition System and Parts

Types of Ignition Systems

Breaker-Point Ignition System

Electronic Ignition

Capacitor Discharge Ignition Systems

Induction Discharge Ignition System

Lighting Equipment

LED Lights

Other Electrical Equipment



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Samsung Launches Electric Car Battery

Johnson Controls Launches VARTA PowerZone Collaboration Model

Suhail Bahwan Automobiles Rolls Out German Battery Brand DETA in Oman

Samsung Unveils Electric Car Battery with 310.7 Mile Range

Osram Rolls Out LEDriving Xenarc Golf VI Edition Retrofit Headlight

Osram Unveils LEDinspect PRO Series Inspection Lamps

Hitachi Chemical Introduces Tuflong G3 Lead-Acid Battery

Prestolite Electric Launches New Heavy Duty Alternators

TYRES & MORE Launches New Automotive Batteries

Greenvision Introduces Gel-Based Batteries for Electric Vehicles in India

Prestolite Launches Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Alternators

TTI Launches Sealed Connector System for Commercial & Automotive Vehicles

WAI Launches New Starter Motors & Alternators

FCI Introduces Crimp-to-Wire Connector



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hitachi Chemical Acquires Majority Stake in FIAMM Energy Technology SpA

Nissan Motor Inks Definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement with GSR Capital

Lumileds Operates as an Independent Company

Suzuki Motor Commences Work on Lithium Ion Battery- Manufacturing Unit in Hansalpur

GS Yuasa to Construct Automotive Lead-Acid Storage Batteries Plant in China

Robert Bosch to Divest SG Holding Starters and Generators Business

Suzuki Motor, Toshiba and Denso to Establish a Joint Venture in India

Valmet Automotive and Contemporary Amperex Technology Enter into a Strategic Partnership

Panasonic to Commence Production of Automotive Batteries

NORMA Group Acquires Autoline Business from Parker Hannifin

Torque Capital Group to Acquire North American and European Light Vehicle Aftermarket Business of Remy

Johnson Controls Expands Production of AGM Batteries

Faraday Future Partners with LG Chem

Osram Takes Over Novit Technologies

Johnson Controls Forms Joint Venture with Binzhou Bohai Piston

Hitachi Chemical Inks Alliance Partnership with Alf Technologies

Uno Minda Acquires Rinder Group

Minda Takes Over Panalfa Autoelektrik

Standard Motor Products Acquires Automotive Ignition Wire Business from General Cable

Interstate Batteries Inks Agreement with Aqua Metals

Panasonic Forms Joint Venture with Dalian Levear Electric

Exide Announced Capacity Expansion

Old World Industries Acquires Automotive Lighting Division of EiKO Global

Samsung SDI Plans to Take Over Battery Pack Business of Magna International

GUD Holdings Acquires Brown & Watson International

Magneti Marelli Forms Joint Venture with Chanchun Fudi Equipment

Hitachi to Enter Indian Automotive Battery Market

Amara Raja Commissions New Battery Plant

Johnson Controls Expands Production Capacity in China



