DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Bank AG Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 23.11.2017 / 11:31 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf der Ebene der Tochtergesellschaften

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

15.11.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.2.) neu 0,78 % 5,90 % 6,68 % 2066773131 letzte 0,23 % 6,63 % 6,86 % / Mittei- lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) DE0005140008 0 16188136 0 % 0,78 % Summe 16188136 0,78 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimm- Stimm- Verfall raum / rechte rechte Laufzeit absolut in % Call Option Vom jederzeit 30359176 1,47 % 17.11.2017 bis 18.12.2020 Right of recall over jederzeit jederzeit 46322849 2,24 % securities lending agreements Summe 76682025 3,71 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 35183 0,002 Structured 24.08.2066 % Product bis 27.07.2067 Cash Settled 15.12.2017 jederzeit Bar 7000 0,0003 Futures % Call Option Vom jederzeit Bar 3046371 0,15 % 16.01.2018 bis 21.12.2018 Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 111750 0,01 % Structured 29.12.2017 Product - bis Note 28.05.2020 Equity Swap Vom jederzeit Bar 17142807 0,83 % 22.11.2017 bis 11.04.2022 Compound Vom jederzeit Bar 2838652 0,14 % Option 29.12.2017 bis 28.05.2020 Put Option Vom jederzeit Physisch 21973170 1,06 % 17.11.2017 bis 18.12.2020 Summe 45154933 2,18 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Morgan Stanley % % % % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Services LLC % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % LLC % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % 5,16 % International plc % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley % % % Investment Management Limited % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc Morgan Stanley % % % France Holdings I Morgan Stanley % % % France S.A. Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Investment Management Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Finance LLC % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Smith % % % Barney LLC

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Deutschland Internet: www.db.com

