A paper published by consultancy DNV GL forecasts major growth in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) applications within renewable energy, and outlines the risks and opportunities of such technologies.

The rationale behind DNV GL's latest paper 'Making Renewables Smarter: The benefits, risks, and future of artificial intelligence in solar and wind energy' is the growing use of AI - which it forecasts to be a $3 trillion market by 2024 - across all industry, and its current and future potential to speed up processes in multiple areas of renewable energy deployment.

The report focuses on the downstream sector, and notes that wind and solar plants have already benefited from widespread deployment of sensor technology and data analysis. "We expect the installation of more sensors, the increase in easier to use machine learning tools, and the continuous expansion ...

