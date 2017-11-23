

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The German market is trading lower Thursday morning, with a sell-off in China weighing on sentiment. Possible interest rate hike in the U.S. in the near term appears to be weighing as well.



Also, with the U.S. market closed today for Thanksgiving Day holiday, investors are reluctant to build up positions.



The benchmark DAX is down 33 points or 0.25 percent at 12,982.04, off the day's low of 12,921.15.



Among the prominent gainers, Deutsche Lufthansa AG is rising 1.5 percent and Infineon Technologies AG is up 1%.



Thyssenkrupp, Volkswagen, Heidelberg Cement, Siemens and Prosiebensat Media are higher by 0.5% -0.8%.



Meanwhile, Merck KGaA, Fresenius SE, RWE, Deutsche Telekom, Linde AG, Adidas and Allianz are down 0.6 - 1.2 percent.



On the economic front, Germany's private sector growth accelerated in November, riding on strong performance of the manufacturing sector. Results of a survey from IHS Markit showed the flash composite output index rose to 57.6 in November from 56.6 in October.



The manufacturing sector recorded the strongest increase in production volumes since April 2011. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to an 81-month high of 62.5 in November from 60.6 in the previous month, beating forecast that it would drop to 60.4.



Meanwhile, the services PMI increased to 54.9 in November from 54.7 in October, as against an expected reading of 55.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX