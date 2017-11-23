Seinäjoki, Finland, 2017-11-23 11:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atria Plc, Company Announcement, 23 November 2017 at 12:30



Changes in Atria Plc's Group structure and segment reporting as from January 1, 2018



From the beginning of 2018, the operational structure and financial reporting of the Atria Group will be changed. The organization of Atria Scandinavia will be simplified and a separate segment is created for Swedish operations.



The change is carried out in such a way that Denmark and Estonia are forming one single business area and reporting segment. The new business area is called Atria Denmark & Estonia. Atria Sweden is reported as a separate segment. Atria Finland and Atria Russia business areas will continue to be reported as independent segments. Financial information for 2017 according to the new segments will be released in parallel with the Financial Statements 2017 on 15th of February 2018.



The reporting segments of the Atria Group will be as of January 1, 2018:



- Atria Finland - Atria Sweden - Atria Russia - Atria Denmark & Estonia



For further information, please contact Juha Gröhn, CEO of Atria Group, tel. +358 400 684 224.



ATRIA PLC Juha Gröhn CEO



