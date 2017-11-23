

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The mood in the French stock market is quite cautious Thursday morning, despite some fairly upbeat economic data. The largely cautious mood across the globe on expectations of a rate hike in the U.S. in December appears to be prompting investors to refrain from making significant moves.



The benchmark CAC is up 13.25 percent or 0.25 percent at 5366.01.



Some of the notable gainers are, Atos SE, Veolia Environment, Bouygues, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Vivendi, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Schneider Electric, which are up 0.5% - 1.2 percent.



Data released by the Statistical office Insee this morning showed French manufacturing confidence to have increased unexpectedly in November, climbing 1 point to 112 and hitting a fresh 10-year high.



The index for general production outlook improved to 31 in November, gaining for the third successive month and registering its highest reading since August 2000. However, the component index for personal production expectations dropped to a score of 16, shedding a point.



Data from IHS Markit showed the country's private sector to have expanded at the fastest pace in six-and-a-half years in November, rising to 60.1 from 57.4 a month earlier.



Meanwhile, the services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 60.2 in November from 57.3 in the previous month, significantly beating a forecast for a reading of 57.0. The factory PMI came in at 57.5, up from 56.1 a month ago and above the consensus of 55.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX