LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas AB: Nomination committed appointed for LeoVegas ahead of 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with the principles for appointment of a nomination committee of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("the Company" or "LeoVegas") that were adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2017, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members appointed by the three largest shareholders as at 30 September 2017, together with the Chairman of the Board.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2018 Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons, who represent approximately 23% of the number of shares and votes in the Company as per 30 September 2017:

Anders Fast, Nomination Committee chair, representing Gustaf Hagman

Joachim Spetz, representing Swedbank Robur Fonder

Dan-Alp Lindberg, representing Robin Ramm-Ericson

Mårten Forste, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be presented in the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting as well as on the Company's website: www.leovegasgroup.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to: ir@leovegas.com (mailto:ir@leovegas.com). In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider proposals, they must be received well in advance of the Annual General Meeting, but by 1 March 2018 at the latest.

LeoVegas' Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on 29 May 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46 70-880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

Visitors address: Sveavägen 59, Stockholm

Corporate identity number: 556830-4033

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". The business is distinguished by award-winning innovation and strong growth. LeoVegas' technical development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. The Swedish parent company LeoVegas AB (publ) invests in companies that offer gaming via mobile devices and desktop computers along with companies that develop related technologies. LeoVegas has attracted major international acclaim and has won numerous awards, including "Nordic Operator of the year", "Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year" and "Innovation in Mobile and Tablet of the Year" at the international EGR Awards. LeoVegas bases its development on "Mobile First" and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology in the mobile gaming market. With a foundation in a great gaming experience, long-term customer relationships and establishment of a strong brand, the company has attracted a steadily growing customer base through innovative, effective and data-driven marketing. Since its start, the mobile gaming company LeoVegas has shown strong quarter-on-quarter growth. LeoVegas' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Avanza Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com) or www.leovegas.com (http://www.leovegas.com).

