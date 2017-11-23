Sasol Signs US$3,9 Billion Five-year Revolving Credit Facility

JOHANNESBURG, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sasol, the South African chemicals and energy company, has increased its existing US$1,5 billion Revolving Credit Facility ("the Facility") to US$3,9 billion and extended the maturity to five years with the inclusion of two further extension options of one year each.

Sasol launched this transaction with a targeted facility size of US$3,0 billion, which was subsequently increased to US$3,9 billion given the notable oversubscription.

Citi and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. were mandated as Joint Global Co-ordinators for the transaction, which launched in early November 2017 to a targeted group of banks. The Joint Global Co-ordinators each pre-committed to the transaction and invited banks to commit at one of three ticket levels with the following titles: Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (BMLA), Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) and Lead Arranger. The Company also accommodated a limited number of smaller tickets with the Arranger title.

Syndication closed oversubscribed with17 banks committing, allowing Sasol to increase the Facility and offer scale back to the Joint Global Co-ordinators, BMLAs and the MLAs.

Along with the Joint Global Co-ordinators, there were eight other BMLAs: ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas S.A. South Africa Branch, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg S.A., J.P. Morgan Securities plc., The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited and UniCredit Bank Austria.

Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank and HSBC joined as MLAs, Export Development Canada and Standard Chartered Bank joined as Lead Arrangers and Wells Fargo Bank N.A. London Branch and Société Générale joined as Arrangers.

EY acted as Independent Financial Advisor to Sasol in respect of the transaction.

About Sasol:

Sasol is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. Through our talented people, we use selected technologies to safely and sustainably source, produce and market chemical and energy products competitively to create superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

Contact:

Alex Anderson

Head of Group Media Relations

Direct telephone: +27-(0)-114-413-295

Mobile +27-(0)-716-009-605

alex.anderson@sasol.com

Matebello Motloung

Specialist: Media Relations

Direct telephone: +27-(0)-114-413-252

Mobile: +27-(0)-827-739-457

matebello.motloung@sasol.com

Cavan Hill

Senior Vice President: Investor Relations

Telephone: +27-(0)-103-449-280