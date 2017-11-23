HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- Representatives from the United Kingdom's Department for International Trade (DIT), alongside senior city administrators from the likes of London, Manchester and Birmingham, will attend the MIPIM Asia Summit to highlight investment opportunities throughout the UK real estate market.

The MIPIM Asia Summit takes place in Hong Kong November 28-29, 2017. UK officials will inform Asian investors about investment opportunities arising from plans to increase housing, rebalance the economy and other market developments.

Senior representatives from the DIT will be on hand to help match investors with exciting projects, covering a range of sectors including residential, retail and commercial. As an international trade department, the DIT's message is loud and clear: the UK is open for business and the DIT will help find the right investment for international investors.

Speaking about the UK government's presence, Minister of State for Trade and Export Baroness Fairhead said, "Having attended MIPIM UK in London last month, it is clear that these events provide an excellent opportunity for us to showcase investment opportunities to overseas investors. As an international economic department, we are delighted to be supporting MIPIM Asia Summit and look forward to a successful event and further productive conversations."

MIPIM Asia delegates will discover investment opportunities within UK during a high-level panel discussion 'Outbound investment trends: UK.' The panel will feature Eamonn Boylan, Chief Executive, Greater Manchester Combined Authority; Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council; Katie Kopec, Principal Adviser, Regeneration and Development, London & Partners and Bruce Dear, Head of Real Estate Investment, Eversheds Sutherland LLP.

Bruce Dear is one of the industry's leading commentators on issues affecting the UK property market. He has advised on some of the country's biggest property deals and his recent experience includes advising Legal & General, KPMG and Facebook on their major UK transactions. He will serve as moderator for the "Outbound Investment Trends: UK" session.

Eamonn Boylan played a key role in the development of the Housing Market Renewal Programme, the Northern Gateway Growth Strategy, and works with the Core Cities Group and the Association of Greater Manchester Authorities. He will share his insight on collaboration between cities as an important driver of growth.

"Manchester and the North of England continue to be regions of particular interest to the Chinese market," Mr Boylan said. "As of this year, the number of investments from Chinese and Hong Kong property developers in those regions increased by 53.8% -- valued at more than £ 3bn. The launch of the unique China Forum in 2013, demonstrates that the country is high on the Greater Manchester agenda and we are excited to meet potential investors at MIPIM Asia. The China Forum has strengthened Manchester's relationship with the People's Republic of China and enabled the city region to attract more commercial partners and investments."

Birmingham City Council leader Cllr Ian Ward served as Deputy Leader of the Labour Group from 2005-2017 and was Deputy Leader of the Council from 2012-2017. His broad range of political responsibility has included budgets and finance, land and property, human resources, arts and culture and the Council's performance.

"Birmingham is a successful, ambitious and growing city," Ian Ward commented. "Our rapid economic growth and the forthcoming High Speed Two rail project, are just two of the reasons why there has never been a better time to invest in Birmingham. We are a European city, but our development ambitions are actually closer in scale to those of many Asian cities, and we're at MIPIM Asia to share a range of exciting opportunities with the global investment community."

Katie Kopec of London & Partners, the official promotional arm for London, is currently advising the Mayor of London on regeneration and development opportunities across London to encourage inward investment. In this role, she works closely with Department for International Trade in the UK and with consulate offices across the world.

"London is a leading destination for investment from Asia," Katie Kopec noted. "There are many opportunities for Asian investors in London and MIPIM Asia will provide an excellent platform to present a range of regeneration and real estate projects to Asian investors."

In addition to the 'Outbound investment trends: UK' presentation, the DIT is hosting a business showcase 'Invest in the UK: a land alive with Opportunity,' providing investors with access to senior city administrators to discuss development projects in the likes of London, Birmingham and Manchester and related investment opportunities.

