Helsinki, Finland, November 23, 2017 at 1pm - The Finnish Ministry of Finance orders implementation of the national digital transformation program related consulting services of up to two hundred (200) person-days from QPR Software. The program is part of the country-wide health, social services, and regional government reform. The Ministry also has the option to extend the service by one hundred (100) person-days. Decision about exercising the option is made separately.



The purchase was carried out as a small-scale tendering process and as part of a framework agreement on provision of strategy and operational development related consulting services between 2017 and 2021. QPR is one of the framework agreement suppliers in several areas, such as development of strategy, processes, and services.



The objective of the health, social services, and regional government reform is to establish a modern and cost-effective division of labor between the central government, counties, and municipalities. The purpose is to improve equality and availability of services. An important tool for the change is digitalization.



About QPR Software Plc



QPR Software provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.



With 25 years of experience, 2 000 customers and over a million licenses sold, QPR's products are highly regarded by industry analysts and customers alike.



Dare to Improve. www.qpr.com



For additional information, please contact:



Miika Nurminen, SVP, Consulting and Advisory Services +358 40 503 1982 miika.nurminen(at)qpr.com



For additional information on QPR's Business Process Management related services, please visit:



https://www.qpr.com/solutions/business-process-management