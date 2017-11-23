According to a report on Brazil's auctions for large-scale solar and renewable energy projects, published by local consultancy company Greener, around 880 MW of PV projects selected in auctions will become operational by the end of this year, while another 1.29 GW have good chances of being completed in 2018.

The Brazilian solar sector expects that in December's next power auction Nº 04/2017 (auction A-4), which will be held on Dec. 18 and will also include solar among other energy sources, around 1 GW of new PV capacity could be contracted, according to the report "Estudo Estratégico - Mercado Fotovoltaico de Geração Centralizada 2017," published by Brazilian consultancy company, Greener.

The report provides extensive data on all three previous power auctions, including solar, which were held between 2014 and 2015 - in 2016 the two planned auctions were cancelled due to lack of energy demand and Brazil's economic crisis. It reveals that all the 249.7 MW of solar projects whose PPAs were cancelled by the Brazilian government through a specific auction held in August, which was intended to cancel projects that were not being implemented, are related exclusively to the first auction held in 2014, in which 889 MW (AC) of solar was contracted. Of this capacity, 570 MW has high probability of becoming operational, while the remaining 70 MW, according to Greener, has a low probability of being deployed.

As for the first auction held in 2015, in which 883.7 MW (AC) of solar ...

