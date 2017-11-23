The "Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2023 by Application, Product Function, Charging Technology, Distribution Channel and Country" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Total sales revenue of residential robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) in Europe will register a CAGR of 8.9% between 2016 and 2023.

Residential robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) or robovacs are used to clean living spaces, pools, lawns, windows and gutters thereby helping users with house chores. These robots reduce the time required for regular household cleaning activities and are preferred by the growing urbane consumers leading a hectic lifestyle.

The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023. Average selling price (ASP) of high-end, medium-grade, and low-end residential RVCs in Europe region is analyzed for 2014-2017 and forecast for 2017-2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe residential RVCs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, product function, charging technology, distribution channel and country.

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Floor Cleaning (further segmented into Vacuuming Only, Vacuuming Mopping, and Mopping Only)

Pool Cleaning

Other Cleaning (lawns, windows and gutters)

On basis of charging technology, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging

On basis of distribution channel, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Other Channels

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Charging Technology

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel

6 European Market 2014-2023

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

Aqua Products, Inc.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgerte Altersfrsorge GmbH

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

Hanool Robotics Corp.

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Moneual USA, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

