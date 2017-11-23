Global Digital Cinema Projectors Markets, 2016-2024 - Skepticism Gives Way to Acceptance Among Cinema Owners to go Digital

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Cinema Projectors in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 8 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Barco N.V. ( Belgium )

) Christie Digital Systems USA , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) NEC Display Solutions Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sony Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

High Penetration of Digital Cinema Mars Near-Term Prospects for DC Projectors

Transition to Digital Cinema Pushes 35 mm Projection to Extinction

Major Factors Restricting Market Growth

Factors Driving New Projector Sales



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Inherent Advantages Drive Preference for Digital Cinema

Skepticism Gives Way to Acceptance among Cinema Owners to go Digital

Industry Support Critical for Digitization of Cinemas

3D Drives Digitalization of Cinema Industry

List of Select 3D Movies Released in 2017

List of Select 4DX Movies Released in 2017

Growing 3D Penetration in Cinema Screens

Digitalization Garnering New Revenue Streams for Exhibitors

Market Saturation Dents Revenue Inflow

Lower Margins Loom as Target Market Shrinks

Large Format Screens to Provide Respite

E-Cinema: A Popular Format in Emerging Markets

Digital Transformation Results in Dawn of New Areas of Focus

4K Projection

Not a Mainstream Technology in Cinema Yet

Hardware Chronicles

The Shifting Competitive Landscape

A Peek into Key Standards and Specifications of Digital Cinema

Competition

Leading Players

Emerging Markets Gain Attention of Projector Manufacturers

Small Screens Emerge as Lucrative Targets for Vendors

Barco Bets on Laser Projectors and New Cinema Concepts

Christie Eyes Laser Technology and Small Screens

NEC

A Vendor Inclined towards Small to Mid-Size Screens

NEC Takes a Big Leap with "Ticket to Digital" Program



3. TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

DMD and LCoS Technologies

The Core Technologies of Spatial Light Modulation in Projectors

Technological Advancements

Key to Survival of Cinema Industry

Need for Differentiation to Drive Use of Higher Frame Rates

48 and 60 FPS

The More Plausible Frame Rates in Near Future

Higher Frame Rates in 3D Mandates Technical Changes

Lasers to Emerge as Future of Technology of Interest in Projectors

A Comparison of Key Parameters of Light Sources in Projectors

Arc Lamps and Lasers

Laser Projection Technologies Make Debut, to See Brighter Prospects in the Long Run

Safety

Not a Major Concern in Projectors

BPP and RGB Technologies Vie for Laser Berth

Novel Laser 3D Projector Promises Similar Brightness as 2D

Retrofit Lasers to Provide New Commercial Opportunities

Opportunities and Challenges that Lie Ahead of Projector Technology



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Digital Cinema

Digital Cinema Projectors

Definition and Overview

DCPs

A Peek into the History

DCI Specifications

Defining Global Digital Cinema Standards

DCP Technologies

An Insight

DLP Technology

LCoS Technology

An Overview of DCP Applications

Advantages and Limitations of Digital Cinematography

Advantages

Limitations



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

BenQ America Unveils HT9050 Digital Home Cinema Projector

Christie Launches Christie DHD1075-GS and Christie DWU1075- GS Laser Phosphor Projectors

NEC Rolls Out NC3541L 4K Digital Cinema Projector

NEC Display Solutions Europe Launches NC1700L RB Laser Cinema Projector

BenQ Introduces X12000 4K UHD Projector

Christie Unveils CP2308-C High Value Xenon Projector

Barco Introduces 7 Novel Laser Cinema Projectors

BenQ Rolls Out W11000 Digital Home Cinema Projector

NEC Display Solutions Europe Unveils NC1000C Second-Generation Digital Cinema Projector

Epson Introduces Pro Cinema 6040UB and Pro Cinema 4040 Projectors

Christie Rolls Out Christie CP2208-LP Digital Cinema Projector

Barco Launches HDX Projector Portfolio

Barco Rolls Out DP2K-6E Digital Cinema Projector

NEC to Launch NC1201L-A DLP Cinema Projector

Sony Rolls Out New Dual 4K Projection Solution

Barco Rolls Out Laser-illuminated Cinema Projector Range



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

CinemaNext and Adaptive Technologies Group Enter into Technology Licensing Agreement

James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment Renews Technology Collaboration Agreement with Christie

Barco Partners with CMX

CinemaNext Inks Agreement with Megarama

Christie, HOYTS Cinema Technology Group and Palace Cinemas Enters into Exclusive Supply Agreement

Clover Solutions Signs Deal with Maze

Jinyi Cinemas, Caiz Optronics Corporation and Cinemeccanica to Retrofit 100 Digital Projectors

Broadway Kino Inks Managed Services Customer Agreement with Sony Digital Cinema 4K

Christie to Install 6P Laser Projection System in CGV's Largest Screen in Korea

Sony Digital Cinema Selects ADDE for Distribution of 4K Projectors in France

Sky Cinemas Kuwait and Barco Ink Exclusivity Agreement

Christie Inks Partnership Deal with Wanda Cinema Line

Christie Displays Digital Cinema Projection Technologies at BIRTV 2015

Christie Completes Digital Deployment in Argentina's Village Cinemas

Barco Debuts its Laser Projector in Asia-Pacific

NEC Display Obtains DCI Compliance for NC1201L Digital Cinema Projector

Sony to Supply 4K Big-screen Projection Solution to National Amusements

NEC to Introduce New Cinema Laser Projectors at CineEurope 2015

Christie and Cannes Film Festival Extend Technical Partner Agreement

Barco Deploys First Digital Cinema Laser Projector in Latin America



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



