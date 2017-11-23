Teach For All, Dr Hiroshi Komiyama and MiSK Foundation Win Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The winners of the 2017 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award participated in a panel session on day one of the Knowledge Summit 2017.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151123/290068LOGO )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609832/Wendy_Kopp_Award_Winner.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609833/Hiroshi_Komiyama_Award_Winner.jpg )



This year's winners are Wendy Kopp, CEO of Teach For All (USA); Dr Hiroshi Komiyama, Chairman of the Mitsubishi Research Institute (Japan); and the Mohammed bin Salman (MiSK) Foundation (Saudi Arabia).

Recipients of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award are selected for their outstanding contributions to the production and dissemination of knowledge, while honouring contributions of significant influence towards developing knowledge, inspiring others, and creating ways to promote knowledge.

In 2015, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, initiated the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award to encourage those working in knowledge-related fields to innovate and create new ways to spread knowledge around the world. This is a reflection of HH Sheikh Mohammed's, and Dubai's, resolve to honour knowledge-related advancements anywhere in the world, while encouraging innovation and originality.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of MBRF Chairman H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the fourth edition of the Knowledge Summit is taking place from November 21-22, 2017, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bearing the theme: "Knowledge and Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Contacts: Hussain Mohammad, +971()4-4233466, hussain.mohammad@mbrf.ae