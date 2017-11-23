

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth held steady in October, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Thursday.



M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 8.2 percent year-over-year in October, the same rate of rise as in September.



The annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, eased marginally to 16.2 percent in October from 16.3 percent in the prior month.



Data also revealed that net foreign assets grew at a faster rate of 3.5 percent yearly to BGN 51.9 billion in October, following a 3.0 percent increase in September.



