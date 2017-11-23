sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,58 Euro		-0,24
-13,19 %
WKN: A0DK6K ISIN: GB00B033F229 Ticker-Symbol: CENB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRICA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,555
1,59
13:31
1,554
1,588
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRICA PLC
CENTRICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRICA PLC1,58-13,19 %