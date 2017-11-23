

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After three successive days of gains, the U.K.'s benchmark stock index FTSE 100 is slightly lower on Thursday, with a rather disappointing update from Centrica PLC, the British Gas parent, hurting sentiment.



The lowering of growth forecasts for the U.K. economy by the Chancellor of the Exchequer when he presented the budget on Wednesday appears to be outweighing some positive data on third quarter GDP growth.



The FTSE 100 index is down 3.40 points or 0.05% at 7,415.62, coming off an early low of 7,373.31.



Shares of Centrica PLC plunged more than 17% as investors pressed sales at the counter, reacting to the company's warning that its energy supply businesses have had a disappointing second half and the earning outlook that fell short of market expectations.



SSE is down 2.6 percent and Vodafone Group is declining 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, Ashtead Group and EasyJet are advancing higher, gaining 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



In economic news, The UK economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter, driven by private consumption, second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, slightly faster than the 0.3 percent expansion posted in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 1.5 percent in the third quarter and in line with preliminary estimate. The service sector remained the strongest contributor to GDP growth, with output rising by unrevised 0.4 percent.



Overall production climbed by revised 1.1 percent, within which manufacturing also grew 1.1 percent. Farm output gained marginally by 0.2 percent, while construction contracted 0.9 percent.



Household spending advanced 0.6 percent and government expenditure climbed 0.3 percent, data showed. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation grew 0.2 percent sequentially. Total trade exports dropped 0.7 percent, while total imports increased 1.1 percent.



Unveiling the budget on Wednesday, the UK government set aside an additional GBP 3 billion over the next two years to aid the process of the country's exit from the European Union and slashed the growth forecasts for the next few years mainly due to a significant downward revision to potential productivity growth.



Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond presented fresh forecasts for the UK economy during his speech that showed sharp downward revisions to the growth outlook and said the government would commit more sums if and when needed.



The outlook for next year was slashed to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent and the projection for 2019 was trimmed to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent. The forecast for 2020 was slashed 1.3 percent from 1.9 percent.



